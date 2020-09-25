United Way requests proposals for Franklin County housing solution

FARMINGTON - Within an hour after the Sept. 16 2019 explosion leveled the LEAP Inc. building at 313 Farmington Falls Road, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area responded with a fund to organize and track the quickly multiplying donations with. The following months saw thousands of dollars in donations from people, businesses and organizations across the nation, finally ending with a total of $218,000.

More than $164,000 was allocated to address a variety of needs, including supporting the 48 directly affected people with basics such as housing, food, replacement of lost items, and heating systems. Funds were also allocated to the Fireman’s Benevolent Fund; various housing and commercial clean-up from the event; mental health services; and a memorial art installation. The allocation decisions were made by a committee made up of town officials, LEAP staff, EMA staff, first responders, and mental health and social service providers. The committee continues to meet monthly.

Due to the extreme challenge of finding temporary and long-term housing for the 14 families who were affected at the time; the ongoing needs for affordable housing in the area; and donors’ wishes to “rebuild Farmington,” the remaining funds have been designated for an affordable housing project yet to be determined.

The fund committee is asking for the community’s help to address the need for affordable housing in the Franklin County area. The LEAP Explosion Fund Committee is committed to working with the community to find a solution. Up to $50K has been set aside from the fund to address this need. Local community members are welcome to provide input or share their ideas for possible expansion of an existing building, the creation of a new housing model, or other creative solutions.

Please contact Megan Goodine at 778-3443 ex. 112 or megan@leapcommunity.org for more information and for details on the application process. Deadline for proposals is Nov. 30.