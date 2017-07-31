United Way teaches leadership to students

FARMINGTON - Nearly 20 eighth and ninth grade students are getting the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills this summer with the help of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area's Summer Experience program.

This is the first year the program has existed thanks to the GEAR UP College Readiness Grant and the support of The University of Maine at Farmington. Students come from a wide range of local schools- being nominated by their teachers and guidance counselors.

Through a week-long schedule of activities and events, the program aims to engage the young leaders in creative and challenging ways by discussing the needs of the communities they live in, exposing them to the resources available and introducing them to UMF with the goal of encouraging a desire for higher education.

By the end of the week students were given the opportunity to put their new skills to use by organizing and implementing a community service project. After discussing the job of a great leader- things like being a good listener, sharing ideas with others and organizing information in a clear way- the students were divided into small groups that were asked to identify who they consider their community and the needs that specific community faces. After making a group decision to choose one community and need that represents all of them, the students worked together to create a solution of the need.

When a group decided to address the issue of reducing waste at their school they came up with the idea of collecting the aging fruit from local grocery stores to turn into smoothies for the public. The project required the group to use their newly found skills of good leadership to organize the smoothie sale, inform the public and educate those that visited their stand on the effects of reducing waste.

"The main goal of the program is for all of these students to walk away knowing they can address a need when they see one," Program Coordinator Nichole Ernest said. "We want them to know what resources are here, and to know that they can use them."

Not only did the groups spend intentional time discussing these issues, they also had the opportunity for hands on learning. The students visited local non-profits, experienced the resources in the community and pitched in to help whenever they could. To encourage the young leaders to pursue a life of innovative thinking and effective teamwork, the students had the opportunity to visit the UMF campus.

As part of strengthening the connection to local resources, the group visited the weekly Senior Center held in the basement of the Farmington Community Center, to spend time playing games and eating lunch with local seniors.

The Senior Center is a free resource to those over 60 years old- a place to socialize, have fun and eat a meal together. The center also offers a guest speaker on the first and third Monday of each month- ranging from health and fitness to cooking classes and money management.

For the students, the Senior Center offered exposure to another resource for community members as well as seeing first hand what responding to a need can look like.