United Way’s biggest fundraiser Nov. 17

FARMINGTON - United Way is always striving to be creative when it comes to raising money to invest back into our community, and this year’s auction is no different. This year, The Great Charity Auction is taking it old school, and bringing back the 80s! This auction has become a signature event for United Way, becoming one of our largest fundraisers and supporting things like reducing food insecurity, helping seniors age in place, offering programs for children and so much more.

This year’s auction is generously sponsored by platinum Corporate Champion Circle members County Seat Realty and Franklin Savings Bank, Silver CCC member Full Bloom Hydroponics Gardening Center and First Amendment Soil Company of Maine; and IEC Electrical and Data Services. The University of Maine at Farmington, Sodexo, and Franklin Printing generously provided in-kind support.

Be sure to mark your calendars, and join us, in your 80s attire, at UMF's North Dining Hall on Nov. 17. Mingling, the silent auction and live auction preview start at 5 p.m. The Live Auction runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Music, appetizers, a cash bar and an 80s trivia contest are just some of the fun. This is a great chance to support your community and get some amazing gifts (for yourself or someone else). Items in this year’s auction include:

Signed Baseball from WORLD SERIES CHAMPION Boston Red Sox

Weekend Getaways (Rangeley, Canada, Portland to name a few)

Guided Ski Lessons and Tickets to Sugarloaf

Practical items, like cords of wood and wood pellets (stay warm this winter!); Pizza Palooza (A pizza a month from around the region); and many restaurant and local business gift certificates

As in years past, we will also be having a Facebook auction the week leading up to the live auction, to make sure you track us down on Facebook so you don’t miss out on auction items on line. Anyone interested in donating items for the auction, still has time, just call 778-5048 or drop them off at 218 Fairbanks Road. All items are appreciated.

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming.