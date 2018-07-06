University of Maine System launches website for students considering early college options

ORONO - The University of Maine System has a new website for students seeking to take advantage of early college programs that allow participants to earn college credit while working toward their high school diploma.

The website is academics.maine.edu/early-college/. It includes information for Maine students, parents, local educators and home school families interested in doing college-level work from high school classrooms, university campuses and centers and through online courses. The website also has contact information for campus-based early college coordinators.

Last year, nearly 3,000 high school students in Maine participated in University early college programs in 380 different communities, an all-time high. As most of the course work is available at little or no cost to Maine students, early college programs can provide an inexpensive way to experience college-level work and earn credits while still living at home and working toward a high school diploma.

Some students have been able to graduate high school as college sophomores.

The state's universities, with support from Gov. Paul LePage and the Legislature, are investing $3 million in early college programming, professional development and scholarships to support local Maine schools and students. The investment is part of a strategic effort to build a stronger and better integrated system of public education. The central idea is that the system will flow from community schools to college and university campuses and then into Maine careers in emerging and high-demand occupations.

“Summer is the perfect time to explore the many different early college classes and access points available to eligible Maine high school students across the state,” said Dr. Amy Hubbard, the newly appointed lead Early College Coordinator for the University of Maine System. “We have a dedicated team of coordinators at every campus ready to answer questions and support our students, local schools and homeschool families.”

Visit https://academics.maine.edu/early-college/ for general information about early college opportunities and for contact information for the early college campus coordinators.