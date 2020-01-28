University of Maine System moves toward unified accreditation across state

FARMINGTON - The Board of Trustees of the University of Maine System met Monday morning and unanimously approved moving toward unified accreditation across the UMaine system. The change would make the Maine universities the first in the country to work within a single, combined accreditation system.

Accreditation provides a means for a university to show that its programs meet basic standards for quality. Accreditation is necessary for a number of reasons, including allowing students to utilize federally-funded sources of financial aid and enabling the transfer of credits between programs. Currently, with the exception of the University of Maine at Machias, which is accredited as a regional campus of the University of Maine school, the UMaine system schools are separately accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education, one of seven organizations in the country recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as an assessor of colleges.

Separate accreditation means that each campus governs their own academic programs and is reviewed individually and independently by NECHE. In a unified accreditation system, NECHE would gauge the seven universities as a single, united entity.

"The University of Maine System Board of Trustees has taken an important step to ensure that the University of Maine System and its seven Universities can best serve the people of Maine individually and collectively," said Dr. Barbara Brittingham, President of NECHE. "The Commission looks forward to working with the System and the Universities on unified accreditation."

Supporters of unified accreditation say that it will allow universities to share resources and programs more easily. This was also one of Chancellor Dannel Malloy's major points when he visited UMF last year to discuss accreditation with faculty and staff. Unified accreditation would allow for greater access to programs for students across the system, particularly in the cases of students missing a small number of classes, or students that needed to take a single class out of order. Currently, Malloy said, it was too difficult for a student at UMF to take a course through a different school.

Upon becoming chancellor in July 2019, Malloy was asked by the trustees to review the system's accreditation status and report back on accreditation options. Malloy's report was accepted in September and the chancellor was further directed by the board to develop a recommendation to unify accreditation for the University of Maine System.

The resolution adopted by the board directs Malloy and the university presidents to submit an application to NECHE to transition the system to unified accreditation by June 30.

“Innovation and collaboration will determine Maine’s place in the world and its capacity to meet the needs of its citizens and communities,” said James Erwin, Chair of the UMS Board of Trustees. “Public education has to lead the way, upskilling more Mainers with the tools and talent needed for success by providing flexible, life-long access to relevant, 21st Century learning. We must also bring new resources to bear for Maine through research that leads to discovery and attracts new investment to our state."