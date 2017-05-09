Uno Mas aims for ‘unique, simple and delicious’

FARMINGTON - Since opening in Dec. Uno Mas has gathered a following of taco lovers with their fresh menu, lively atmosphere and homemade cocktails.

"Our whole goal is to be unique, simple and delicious. From the kitchen to the bar," Owner Ryan Nezol said.

The newly established "Mexican Style Grill & Tap House" at 103 Narrow Gauge Square boasts a menu, both food and beverage, that is 100 percent handmade. Everything from the pico de gallo to the margaritas is made in-house including all sauces, syrups and juices.

"Nothing from a package," stresses Nezol.

Although Nezol has taken the lead in opening the establishment, he works closely with bar manager Bill Burke and head chef Alyssa Danforth, along with a handful of other employees, to create the Uno Mas that is presented to the public.

"Everyone has some input on decision making, we build off of everybody's experiences," Nezol said.

Danforth, who is a Mt. Blue High School graduate along with Nezol, gained her experience as a chef while studying and living in Southern California.

"In our free time my friends and I would get together and cook traditional Mexican food. It was the first thing I ever really made," Danforth said.

When Nezol began thinking of opening a restaurant six years ago, he knew he wanted Danforth to run the kitchen.

"I've always been semi-dreaming of putting together a Mexican menu," Danforth said.

Danforth worked alongside Burke, who has five years of experience in bars and breweries, to create menus that compliment each other. This spring will see a shift in items offered, switching from the comforting flavors of winter to a lighter, brighter spread for the warmer months.

No detail of the restaurant goes overlooked. After 15 years of working in restaurants, Nezol said it's a completely different ballgame as owner.

"Everything is new. Every little thing is happening for the first time. It's been a long road of planning, but I've enjoyed it all. And I love our staff," Nezol said.

Uno Mas was the mantra Nezol repeated to himself during the planning stages, as restaurants kept opening up around town, a way to keep motivation up and not get discouraged by the competitive field.

"It's nice to watch Farmington continue to expand into this great food and beverage scene," Burke said. "It's a great town. It deserves nice things, and the people deserve it too."

For more information on menus and daily specials, go to www.unomasgrill.com