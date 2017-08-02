Up Front Gallery hosts pop-up show

FARMINGTON - A new pop-up shop will fill the space at 155 Front Street for the month of August, featuring the work of Weld artist Shelah Horvitz.

This is the second time building owner Nina Gianquinto has hosted this style of quick move-in, low-commitment gallery artists, previously hosting the work of Maine Rockers. The pop-up style not only brings fresh work each month to the people of Farmington, it also allows artists to display their craft in a high-traffic area who otherwise might not be able to.

For Horvitz, it's a type of homecoming.

"I am just beginning to meet the creative community here. I'm hoping this will help me get to know everyone and for them to get to know me," she said.

Horvitz and her husband bought a 15-acre homestead in Weld three years ago, commuting up from Boston every weekend to stay as long as they could before officially making the move this past spring. After a city upbringing, Horvitz said living in the country is finally getting her excited about art again.

"Seeing the work of other Maine artists, and then finally being here now, it makes me remember all over again why I love art. In a way that I haven't felt since grad school," she said.

Horvitz had an artistic upbringing, starting when she was only four years old with lessons from her mother. By the time she was 10 she was devouring her studies of anatomy and practicing drawing nude models. Her series that will hang on Front Street is mostly about animals, though, after she started having dreams about them while living in Boston.

"They led me to Weld. I needed more wilderness- something juicy and full of life," she said.

Which was the complete opposite of her day job as a software engineer.

Now, life in Weld has saturated Horvitz's work. She has branched out even further from figure drawing to capture the wild landscape that surrounds her in her new home. The self-taught homesteader has learned to be self-sufficient, growing apple trees and storing food for the winter- making her home as independent as possible to deal with the frequent power outages. Her newly adopted lifestyle has also allowed her to quit her day job, focusing full time on her art, which Horvitz said she's excited to share with the community.

"It really felt like coming home," she said.

The show- "Wilderness Edge"- will hang in the Up Front Gallery at 155 Front Street for the month of August. An opening reception will be held Friday August 4. The gallery will be open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.