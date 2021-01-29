UWTVA Deck the Halls winner celebrates family tradition

JAY - United Way’s Deck the Halls event was a success this year, providing a safe way for families to enjoy the holiday spirit. Sponsored by Merrill’s Garage and Sterling Electric, participants signed up online for the contest. Categories included Best Lights (winner: Daigle residence in Jay), Best Decorations (winner: Knight residence in Phillips) and Best Overall.

Dave Poulin, an employee of Androscoggin Mill and huge fan of his father’s Christmas tradition, took the prize as best overall. He donated his $100 prize back to United Way, sighting that he did not enter for the prize money, it is his passion and loves seeing the joy it brings others.

Dave’s father, Raymond, started making his own life-sized character cut outs in 1967, constructing Santa, his sleigh, and reindeer as one of his first. Forty plus years later, Dave still incorporates them into his Christmas displays each year.

After Dave’s father passed, he missed his dad and the Christmas tradition, so Dave decided to bring the tradition of printing out a Christmas image onto an 8 ½ x 11 paper, then graphing it onto a 6ft x 4ft white board, free-hand drawing it onto the white board then cutting the shape out and free-hand painting it to replicate the original printed image. Each year Dave adds a new character to the display.

This year Dave had 14,465 bright colorful lights and a dozen handmade cut outs as part of his front yard holiday display. Each year when neighbors, friends and strangers stop by to see his display, there is always a new focal point cut out. This year was Frosty the Snowman, 2019 – Charlie Brown (with Snoopy and his Doghouse), 2018 – Grinch and Max, 2017 – Santa and the list goes.

Dave starts his decorating the day after Halloween and has all his lights and decorations ready to be lit up and displayed the day after Thanksgiving. He leaves them up until New Year’s Day. Dave said he loves the build up to Christmas Day, seeing his neighbors and passersby happy and smiling.

Dave enthusiastically invites the public to come see next year's decorations at 30 Lavoie St in Jay.

To learn more about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area programs, events or initiatives, check out the website at www.uwtva.org, the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/uwtva), call (207) 778-5048, or visit; 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME.