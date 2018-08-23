UWTVA kicks off campaign with Color Me United 5K

FARMINGTON - United Way kicks off its annual campaign on Saturday, August 25 with the 2nd Annual Color Me United 5K beginning at 9 a.m. at the Narrow Gauge Cinemas parking lot in Farmington (registration can be made the day of, however advanced registration is appreciated by calling 778-5048 or visiting https://www.uwtva.org/color-run).

The Color Me United 5K is sponsored by The Dugout Bar and Grill; ReEnergy; Woodlands Senior Living; State Farm: Susan Terhune Agency; County Seat Realty; FMH Medical Staff; Consolidated Communications; United Insurance; Tyngtown Dental; The Wood Mill of Maine, and Black Bear Graphics.

The wildly-popular Color Me United will be followed by a kick-off party sponsored by the Dugout Bar and Grill on the corner of lower Broadway and Front Street. The party begins at 3 p.m. with music by Jason Mancine. Country Choir kicks it into high gear at 6:15 p.m. Get the best in local craft brew by visiting the Tumbledown Brewery beer tent and enjoy a “Lewiston Lobster Feed” featuring red hot dogs and buns and baked beans for only $5.00. The first 100 people with a special coupon will get half off appetizers. The kick-off party will be held under a big top tent, rain or shine.

Established in 1981, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is an independent, locally governed 501 (C)(3) organization that serves Franklin County, Livermore, and Livermore Falls. Its mission is to improve people’s lives and build a strong and healthy community. It has set a goal of raising $725,000 this year in cash/grants, in-kind contributions and volunteer service.

Campaign contributions support programs offered in the community like Meals on Wheels and Literacy Volunteers. Contributions also help support initiatives coordinated by the United Way like the backpack stuffing program called Packs for Progress and the Community Energy Challenge where custom-made interior windows are made in community workshops to help save energy costs. Children have access to camps and recreational opportunities or therapeutic services through the Hope Fund. Special Projects funding for organizations like Maine Adaptive Outdoor education center and Mallett School are also made possible through the support of generous donors.