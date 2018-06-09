Vehicle catches fire in Comfort Inn parking lot

WILTON - Three vehicles have been declared a total loss after catching fire in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn & Suites on Route 2 Saturday morning.

Wilton Fire Chief Sonny Dunham said he got the call at 2:36 a.m. He responded with two trucks and 11 firefighters and called Farmington for backup who came with one truck and 6 additional crew members.

"We cleared the scene and got back to the station by 8:30 a.m.," Dunham said.

The truck, a 2004 Ford pickup, caught fire after what the fire marshal declared was a mechanical malfunction. The fire spread to the vehicles on either side, completely destroying all three. A fourth vehicle sustained minor damage, some melting of exterior plastic, according to Dunham. All four vehicles were insured. Nobody was injured in the incident.