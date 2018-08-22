Vehicle catches fire on Route 4

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION - Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Rangeley Fire Department responded to a call early Wednesday morning regarding a motor vehicle fire on Route 4 according to a report from Sheriff Scott Nichols. The departments were dispatched at 7 a.m. to the scene.

Driver Stacey Tate, an employee of Prime Source Building Products in Kenduskeag, said he was delivering a load of shingles to a Rangeley customer when he noticed smoke coming from the vents of the vehicle. Tate reported pulling to the side of the road and getting out of the vehicle, at which point he could see flames coming from the engine compartment of the one-ton pick up.

Tate was not injured, though according to the report, the truck was a total loss.