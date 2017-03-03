Police: Vehicle stolen from Carrabassett Valley by juvenile detention center escapees, wrecked in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND - Three escapees from a juvenile detention center staying in Stratton allegedly stole a vehicle from a Carrabassett Valley resident early this morning, and were then recaptured after it crashed in South Portland hours later.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephen McCausland, three 18-year-old juveniles from the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland were staying with Long Creek staffers at the Maine Huts & Trails' Stratton Brook Hut overnight, prior to the incident. The juveniles allegedly stole a black Nissan SUV from a residence near a trailhead close to hut, driving it south.

The SUV was spotted mid-morning on the turnpike near Falmouth, McCausland said in a statement released Friday. Maine State Police troopers attempted to stop the vehicle but it proceeded through the Maine Mall exit and began to accelerate.

Troopers decided to end the pursuit prior to the vehicle reaching a heavily populated area, McCausland said, and performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, in which a pursuing vehicle attempts to push a vehicle and force it to stop. The operator subsequently lost control of the SUV, which rolled over onto a snowbank.

The juveniles were wearing their seat belts and were not injured in the crash. All three are reportedly back in custody.

In addition to the stolen vehicle, McCausland said, cash, alcohol and other items were taken from the Stratton Brook Hut itself.