Verso announces plan to upgrade, restart No. 3 machine

JAY - Verso Corporation announced today that it intends to upgrade and reopen the No. 3 paper machine and an associated pulp line at the Androscoggin Mill, enabling the manufacture of packaging products. That upgrade, which is anticipated to be complete in the third quarter of this year, is expected to create approximately 120 jobs at the mill.

In a statement released today, Verso Chief Executive Officer B. Christopher DiSantis said that the upgrade was part of the company's "holistic strategy" to reposition assets. "When this project is completed," DiSantis said in the statement, "the Androscoggin Mill will be more competitive in the global marketplace and better positioned for future success."

The No. 3 machine and its associated equipment was idled in January 2017 following a November 2016 announcement, with 190 employees laid off in early 2017. Verso announced that the machine had been shut down in July 2017, eliminating those positions. That reduction in workforce cut roughly one-third of the mill's 560 employees, just two years after another 300 positions were eliminated following the shutdown of two other machines.

Verso indicated that the upgrade of the No. 3 machine and pulp line would take the form of a $17 million project. Of that money, $4 million will be provided by a Maine Technology Asset Fund 2.0 challenge grant administered by the Maine Technology Institute. Grant funding will be made available to the project as certain milestones are reached.

In today's statement, DiSantis thanked Governor Paul LePage and the Maine Technology Institute for their support of the upgrade project.

In another statement, Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said that she was "very pleased" to hear the news from Verso. She also thanked the state and the Maine Technology Institute for supporting the upgrade at the mill.

"It is welcome news to our community to learn that some of the jobs previously lost are being restored," LaFreniere said. "We're certain that the dedication of Androscoggin Mill's management and employees made Verso's decision to invest in Jay the right one."

"We look forward to continuing to be the home of the Androscoggin Mill," LaFreniere, "and hope that this is the beginning of many great changes for them."

State Rep. Tina Riley (D-Jay) also released a statement, calling it a "good day" for mill workers, their families and the community.

"Last year when 120 workers lost their jobs, I remained hopeful that it would only be temporary and employees could one day return to the mill," Riley said. "Our local workforce boasts some of the most dedicated, hardest-working people in the world, and they more than deserve the second chance they are getting today."

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Angus King released a joint statement. "“By investing in upgrades to the Androscoggin Mill, Verso is investing in Maine people and our rural economy," Collins and King said.