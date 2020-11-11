Veterans Day celebrated in Meetinghouse Park

FARMINGTON - Veterans were honored Wednesday afternoon with words and a wreath laying event organized by American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28. Attendees were asked to remain socially distant and to wear masks.

A prayer was offered to those gathered in Meetinghouse Park, lead by Chaplain Langdon Adams.

"Let us thank them dearly," Adams said of all veterans.

The Legion Color Guard presented the colors and TAPS were played by bugler Paul Harnden.

Legion member Pete Tracy shared a speech with the crowd of roughly 30, detailing the meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance.

"'And justice'- if we see injustice, we need to fix it," Tracy said. "...If we all can adhere to the Pledge of Allegiance, our country will be strong and we all will be free, while safe."

World War II Veteran Francis Paling was recognized from the crowd. Paling is a North Jay resident, and said he was appreciative of the nice weather for the event.