Veterans Day celebrated with wreaths, words

Towns everywhere recognized the contributions and sacrifices of their veterans Saturday, laying wreaths at the foot of monuments across the state and country. The holiday coincides with the anniversary of the World War I armistice: the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

In Wilton, residents gathered around the Civil War monument in the downtown, with Pastor Barry Trask, Rep. Russell Black, Sen. Thomas Saviello and Sen. Mike Thibodeau, the president of the State Senate, all addressing the sacrifices of veterans on a blustery-cold November morning. Trask noted that the wreath was a "symbol of victory" before leading a prayer, while Black said that the state had been "blessed with generations of brave men and women," including some 127,000 veterans in Maine. Saviello read the poem It Is The Soldier by Charles M. Province, an annual tradition.

Thibodeau quoted John F. Kennedy, saying that the country "reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers."

"Today we honor the memory of some folks that did some pretty amazing stuff for our country," he said.

In Farmington, a wreath was placed by Fred O. Smith at the World War I arch on Main Street, with the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 Color Guard in attendance. The assembled residents and visitors then proceeding down to Meetinghouse Park to place other wreaths at the monuments in the park.

Other events occurring later Saturday, and this week, include the Farmington Walmart's annual program, beginning at 1 p.m. indoors. The program will feature a Pledge of Alligiance sung by store associate Katie Smith, with additional live music by Sammy Angel of Dixfield. Saviello will serve as the ceremony's MC with a special recognition of Walmart employees who are veterans.

University of Maine at Farmington students are hosting a dinner for veterans and their families from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Old South Church in Farmington. The event is free and open to the public.