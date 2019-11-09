Veterans Day events planned for Monday

Various Veterans Day events will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 in honor of local residents who served their country.

In Jay and Livermore Falls, members of the George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, Frank L Mitchell, Post 3335 VFW and Lane-Dube Post 33 AmVets and their Auxiliaries will gather at several different locations throughout the morning.

Schedule for Jay/Livermore Falls Events

9:30 AM - Gather at LF Memorial Bridge

9:40 AM - Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge for Prayer/Wreath Laying/Firing Squad, Honoring those Lost at Sea.

10:05 AM - Brettuns Memorial for Prayer/Wreath Laying/Firing Squad

10:30 AM - Livermore Falls Union Park for Prayer/Wreath Laying/Firing Squad

10:40 AM - Jay WWII Monument, for Prayer/Wreath Laying/Firing Squad

11 AM - Fayette Memorial, for Prayer/Wreath Laying/Firing Squad

In Farmington, Roderick-Crosby Post 28 will be hosting a series of events. At 11 a.m., a wreath will be laid at the World War I memorial on Main Street, along with a presentation of the colors by the Legion Color Guard, a prayer by Chaplain Langdon Adams and the playing of Taps by bugler Paul Harnden. Participants will then move down to Meetinghouse Park where additional wreathes will be placed before a number of monuments.

At approximately noon, a wreath will be laid at the Legion Hall memorial, located at the corner of High and Middle Street. A luncheon will be held in the hall for any and all.

Also in Farmington, Walmart on the Wilton Road will be holding a program honoring veterans at 1 p.m. The event will feature a flag-folding demonstration by the Farmington Emblem Club 460, music by the Franklin County Fiddlers and remarks by a number of local officials.

In Wilton, a service will convene at 10 a.m. the Wilton Lions Club on Main Street and then move down to the monument in the downtown.

At 6 p.m., a special celebration will be held at 6 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church on Main Street. The event will include a flag folding ceremony, patriotic music of Sammie Angel and, back by popular demand, Abe Lincoln himself will recite The Gettysburg Address. Free and open to the public.