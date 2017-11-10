Various Veterans Day events will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 in honor of local residents who served their country.

In Farmington, American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 will lead wreath-laying ceremonies at the WWI Arch, Meetinghouse Park and their own hall. The event begins at the WWI Memorial, located at the intersection of Main Street and Belcher Road at 11 a.m.: the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Wreaths will also be placed at the memorials in Meetinghouse Park. The Legion's auxiliary members will serve a luncheon at the hall, located at the corner of Middle and High Streets at about noon.

The Farmington Walmart on the Wilton Road will once again host a program to honor veterans, beginning at 1 p.m. indoors. The program will feature a Pledge of Alligiance sung by store associate Katie Smith, with additional live music by Sammy Angel from Dixfield. Sen. Tom Saviello will serve as the ceremony's MC with a special recognition of Walmart employees who are veterans.

University of Maine at Farmington’s First Year Seminar “Peace Studies” students are hosting a dinner for veterans and their families from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Old South Church in Farmington. The event is free and open to the public.

Beginning at 10 a.m. in Wilton, a ceremony with be held at the monument on Main Street with a flag raising, prayer and a placing of a wreath into Wilson Stream.

Various local restaurants and retail stores will be offering discounts with identification, including 10 percent off meals at both Pizza Hut and Subway.