VFW Post 3335 struggles to stay afloat

JAY - In an attempt to stay open, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Jay is reinstating Friday night suppers, a takeout only service where people can call ahead and pay $7 for a home-cooked meal. The dinner will include soup, a sandwich and a dessert, and will be served weekly at 5 p.m. The Jay post will also be selling holiday centerpieces through the month of November, but the initiatives to bring some cash flow into the VFW might not be enough to keep the lights on for much longer if things don’t change.

It’s a nationwide struggle that the VFW has been facing since March, when many of the posts had to close their doors. But problems at the Jay post may be owed to more than the pandemic.

“We don’t have the people we need right now,” post 3335 Commander Don Frechette said.

According to the post’s commander, the root of the problems is the membership rates. The Jay post has a total of 241 members, but three of those are over the age of 100, 26 are in their 90s, 42 in their 80s and 104 of them are in their 70s. This creates a skewed age bracket in their memberships.

“We need some fresh blood,” Commander Frechette said. “Everyone wants to be a member, but nobody wants to show up.”

Many of the members are living in homes or are physically unable to come to the meetings or carry out initiatives or fundraisers to help keep the Jay post afloat. At the meeting that the post held this past weekend, there were ideas about reopening the bar along with reinstating Friday night suppers, but without the volunteers to run it, Commander Frechette wasn’t optimistic that this would be achievable. The lack of participation in the post is only exacerbating to the economic strains placed on the VFW right now. Without profits coming in, the bills to maintain the bar area in the building are proving to be detrimental to the future of the post. According to Commander Frechette, the post did receive a VFW grant that helped cover some of the overhead costs, and the Jay post successfully hosted several barbeques over the summer, but the funds are quickly disappearing.

Without the funds, bills don't get paid, Frechette said, and the Jay post may need to close their doors. They’re currently accepting donations through the mail and are hoping that the profits from the Friday night suppers will aid, but Commander Frechette still believes that the best hope for the VFW to remain open for the long term, is to reach a younger population for their memberships, specifically mentioning young men and women from the Iraq war.

“I wake up at three in the morning and dread these things,” Commander Frechette said. “It takes its toll...We do it for the families of the veterans. To honor the veterans we’ve lost."

This upcoming Veterans Day, the VFW Jay post will attend five different memorials to honor veterans. On Memorial Day, they attended nine. This, for Commander Frechette, is what makes it worth it. Even if it means downsizing, they’re trying to do everything they can to keep the organization together in order to continue traditions such as these. Without the structure of the VFW posts, events such as these might not be possible.

To order meals for Friday night suppers, call Janice Sweeney at 897-2122.

Donations can be made to VFW Post 3335 64 Jewel St. Jay, ME 04239.