Video leads to arrest of New Sharon resident after corn field damaged
STARKS - A New Sharon man was arrested on a charge of felony criminal mischief today, after a Facebook video depicting a pickup truck tearing up a cornfield began circulating earlier this week.
Kristopher Welch, 19 of New Sharon, was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony, at noon Thursday by Maine State Police troopers and was taken to the Somerset County Jail.
According to information released by Trooper Randy Hall Thursday, police received word Monday that a Facebook video depicting a silver Ford pickup truck spinning its tires and tearing up a cornfield somewhere in Franklin or Somerset County was circulating. Local area farmers were contacted and asked to check their fields.
Monday evening at approximately 6:39 p.m., Maine State Police was contacted by a farmer near the Sandy River Road in Starks. The farmer told police that his field had been extensively damaged. Troopers went to the field and were able to confirm it was the same scene depicted in the video. Damage was estimated at greater than $5,000 in value.
MSP worked with Franklin County Sheriff's Office and identified at least one suspect. After conducting interviews, troopers arrested Welch at noon Thursday. He has been charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a crime punishable by up five years in prison.
Hall said that state police wanted to make clear to the public that this sort of activity against the farming community would not be tolerated.
Not once that I can remember has the warning of " not being tolerated " been announced with regards to arrests for selling heroin, rape or crimes of that nature. Just don't mess with corn around here I guess.
how many 16 hour days working for that farm do you think it would take to get the point across to this young man?
Too bad they couldn't file a motion for forfeiture on the truck.
Rather than having us all having to pay to keep this fool in jail, have him fix the mess he made and reimburse the farmer for his losses. Jail is a poor way to deal with adolescent behavior. Reparation would get the lesson across.