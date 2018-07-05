Video leads to arrest of New Sharon resident after corn field damaged

STARKS - A New Sharon man was arrested on a charge of felony criminal mischief today, after a Facebook video depicting a pickup truck tearing up a cornfield began circulating earlier this week.

Kristopher Welch, 19 of New Sharon, was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony, at noon Thursday by Maine State Police troopers and was taken to the Somerset County Jail.

According to information released by Trooper Randy Hall Thursday, police received word Monday that a Facebook video depicting a silver Ford pickup truck spinning its tires and tearing up a cornfield somewhere in Franklin or Somerset County was circulating. Local area farmers were contacted and asked to check their fields.

Monday evening at approximately 6:39 p.m., Maine State Police was contacted by a farmer near the Sandy River Road in Starks. The farmer told police that his field had been extensively damaged. Troopers went to the field and were able to confirm it was the same scene depicted in the video. Damage was estimated at greater than $5,000 in value.

MSP worked with Franklin County Sheriff's Office and identified at least one suspect. After conducting interviews, troopers arrested Welch at noon Thursday. He has been charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a crime punishable by up five years in prison.

Hall said that state police wanted to make clear to the public that this sort of activity against the farming community would not be tolerated.