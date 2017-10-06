Vigil planned for victims of Las Vegas shooting

FARMINGTON - The Old South Youth Group will be holding a silent vigil for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre this Sunday, inviting members of the community to join them in remembering 59 people that died on Oct. 1.

Federal and local officials in Las Vegas are continuing to investigate the shooter, Stephen Paddock, who killed himself prior to law enforcement entering his hotel room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. Firing into the crowded Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Paddock is believed to have killed nearly 60 people and injured nearly 500.

On Sunday, October 8, the Old South Youth Group will hold an outdoor, contemplative vigil at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Holman Mission House, located on 227 Main Street. In the memory of each victim, a candle will be lit and there will be one minute of observed silence for each name. All residents of the greater Farmington community are invited to attend.

The vigil is designed to be a quiet one; organizers are therefore asking that those in attendance not bring political signs or make comments during the vigil.

For more information, please contact Jodie Gunther at Jodie@FarmingtonUCC.org.