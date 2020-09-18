Virtual summit on improving transportation in Franklin County to be held on Oct. 8

For many years, transportation has been a challenge in the greater Franklin County area. While services do exist, additional creative opportunities are needed to help increase access to critical medical appointments, education, social services, the grocery store and to visit with family.

A coalition of community organizations is interested in strengthening transportation in the region. United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Community Concepts, Franklin Community Health Network, Greater Franklin Development Council, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program and Western Maine Transportation Services are convening a summit called 'Community Conversation: Moving Transportation Forward in Greater Franklin County.'

The transportation summit will be hosted via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Anyone with ideas, challenges, or suggestions is encouraged to join this virtual zoom meeting. Visit www.uwtva.org for details on how to join the virtual summit.

As part of this summit, community input is needed prior to Oct. 8 to help guide the conversation. The survey is short and gives people the opportunity to ask questions and offer creative ideas. Whether you use public transportation, provide public transportation, or even just have an idea that could help the community, please complete the survey. Your feedback will provide important information for this summit and future planning. The survey can also be accessed at www.uwtva.org under Transportation Summit you will see “more information and Zoom link.” Once you have clicked that link, it will bring you to the survey link : (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GFtransportationsurvey).

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.