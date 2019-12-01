Franklin Countys First News

Visitors from nature

Posted by • December 1, 2019 •

Two woodpeckers. (Karen Dalot)

A dove in Jay. (Karen Dalot)

A woodpecker in Jay. (Karen Dalot)

A woodpecker in the tree. (Karen Dalot)

Cleaning up the leftovers. (Karen Dalot)

At the edge of Parker Pond. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)

Mt Blue from Sandy River Farm Market. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)

Waxing Crescent Moon, Farmington. (Steve Muise)

Another nightly visitor. (Jack Mills)

Since they have been visiting in their nightly travel (I have seen as many as three at once) between farms, the squirrel problem has diminished. (Jack Mills)

