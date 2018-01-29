Volunteers feed more than 800 at Special Olympics welcome dinner

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - As another annual Special Olympics kicked off, more than 800 people gathered at Sugarloaf Mountain's base lodge for one of the largest potluck dinners around.

Sunday night brought coaches, family members, game wardens, students, volunteers and of course, athletes, together to enjoy home cooked casseroles donated by local residents. More than 100 casseroles were made by local volunteers along with salads, desserts and snacks for game day.

"It has to be the world record for biggest potluck. This Sugarloaf and Carrabassett Valley community are incredible," event coordinator Lisa Bird said.

The dinner will kick off two days of competitions with roughly 400 athletes.

"They've been training for weeks and it's finally their time to show off their skills. It's always great to see them excited about showing off their stuff. These two days is the time for them to shine, and to be seen for their abilities instead of their disabilities," Bird said.

The dining room buzzed with excitement as athletes congregated at tables to celebrate the start of the event. In addition to competitions in Nordic skiing, Alpine skiing, Snowshoeing, Speed Skating, and Dual Skiing, the teams get the opportunity to enjoy all there is to love about winter. Snowmobile rides, horse drawn wagons and ice skating will all be available, in addition to bon fires, karaoke, fire works and of course, the victory dance.

"I'm so excited for the dance. It's cool. I like the music," Sam Herring of Coastal Navigators said.

Her teammates agreed- some excited about seeing their friends, others excited for the opportunity to bust a move, while others simply focused on the competitions ahead.

"I will be brave in my attempts," Coastal Navigator team member Shane Roberts said.