Voting results for Presidential Primaries, referendum question: 15 towns reporting

Polls were open Tuesday for the state's first Presidential Primary in 20 years, as well as Question 1, a People's Veto attempting to reverse last year's elimination of philosophical and religious exemptions to immunization requirements for students and others.

Avon

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 16
Michael Bloomberg - 5
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 1
Tulsi Gabbard - 0
Amy Klobuchar - 0
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 11
Thomas Steyer - 0
Elizabeth Warren - 4
Marianne Williamson - 1
Andrew Yang - 0

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 48

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 59
No - 68

Carrabassett Valley

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 67
Michael Bloomberg - 16
Cory Booker - 1
Peter Buttigieg - 4
Tulsi Gabbard - 0
Amy Klobuchar - 2
Deval Patrick - 15
Bernard Sanders - 38
Thomas Steyer - 4
Elizabeth Warren - 12
Marianne Williamson - 0
Andrew Yang - 1

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 68

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 73
No - 260

Carthage

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 15
Michael Bloomberg - 7
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 0
Tulsi Gabbard - 2
Amy Klobuchar - 0
Deval Patrick - 1
Bernard Sanders - 7
Thomas Steyer - 1
Elizabeth Warren - 6
Marianne Williamson - 0
Andrew Yang - 0

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 41

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 58
No - 74

Chesterville

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 54
Michael Bloomberg - 15
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 2
Tulsi Gabbard - 1
Amy Klobuchar - 2
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 57
Thomas Steyer - 0
Elizabeth Warren - 14
Marianne Williamson - 0
Andrew Yang - 3

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 124

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 161
No - 218

Dallas Plantation

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 19
Michael Bloomberg - 9
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 0
Tulsi Gabbard - 0
Amy Klobuchar - 0
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 14
Thomas Steyer - 0
Elizabeth Warren - 1
Marianne Williamson - 0
Andrew Yang - 0

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 33

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 30
No - 72

Farmington

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 243
Michael Bloomberg - 75
Cory Booker - 2
Peter Buttigieg - 7
Tulsi Gabbard - 5
Amy Klobuchar - 8
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 517
Thomas Steyer - 0
Elizabeth Warren - 152
Marianne Williamson - 1
Andrew Yang - 4

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 489

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 608
No - 1415

Jay

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 233
Michael Bloomberg - 83
Cory Booker - 1
Peter Buttigieg - 10
Tulsi Gabbard - 11
Amy Klobuchar - 6
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 147
Thomas Steyer - 2
Elizabeth Warren - 55
Marianne Williamson - 1
Andrew Yang - 2

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 323

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 361
No - 774

Kingfield

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 47
Michael Bloomberg - 15
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 6
Tulsi Gabbard - 3
Amy Klobuchar - 1
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 53
Thomas Steyer - 0
Elizabeth Warren - 16
Marianne Williamson - 0
Andrew Yang - 1

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 155

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 151
No - 293

New Sharon

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 52
Michael Bloomberg - 17
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 0
Tulsi Gabbard - 2
Amy Klobuchar - 1
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 67
Thomas Steyer - 1
Elizabeth Warren - 20
Marianne Williamson - 0
Andrew Yang - 3

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 167

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 186
No - 267

New Vineyard

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 20
Michael Bloomberg - 10
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 0
Tulsi Gabbard - 2
Amy Klobuchar - 2
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 25
Thomas Steyer - 0
Elizabeth Warren - 7
Marianne Williamson - 1
Andrew Yang - 1

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 85

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 100
No - 114

Rangeley

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 34
Michael Bloomberg - 10
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 4
Tulsi Gabbard - 1
Amy Klobuchar - 5
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 26
Thomas Steyer - 1
Elizabeth Warren - 13
Marianne Williamson - 1
Andrew Yang - 1

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - N/A

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 133
No - 224

Rangeley Plantation

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 15
Michael Bloomberg - 3
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 0
Tulsi Gabbard - 0
Amy Klobuchar - 0
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 7
Thomas Steyer - 0
Elizabeth Warren - 0
Marianne Williamson - 0
Andrew Yang - 0

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 29

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 22
No - 52

Strong

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 42
Michael Bloomberg - 13
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 1
Tulsi Gabbard - 1
Amy Klobuchar - 0
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 46
Thomas Steyer - 0
Elizabeth Warren - 15
Marianne Williamson - 1
Andrew Yang - 3

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 198

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 190
No - 238

Weld

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 33
Michael Bloomberg - 6
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 2
Tulsi Gabbard - 3
Amy Klobuchar - 4
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 28
Thomas Steyer - 0
Elizabeth Warren - 2
Marianne Williamson - 0
Andrew Yang - 0

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 58

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 76
No - 114

Wilton

Presidential Primary (Democrat)
Joseph Biden Jr. - 180
Michael Bloomberg - 46
Cory Booker - 0
Peter Buttigieg - 5
Tulsi Gabbard - 4
Amy Klobuchar - 4
Deval Patrick - 0
Bernard Sanders - 122
Thomas Steyer - 0
Elizabeth Warren - 51
Marianne Williamson - 0
Andrew Yang - 2

Presidential Primary (Republican)
Donald Trump - 343

Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions
Yes - 404
No - 704

