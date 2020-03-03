Voting results for Presidential Primaries, referendum question: 15 towns reporting

Polls were open Tuesday for the state's first Presidential Primary in 20 years, as well as Question 1, a People's Veto attempting to reverse last year's elimination of philosophical and religious exemptions to immunization requirements for students and others.

Polls close everywhere at 8 p.m. Unofficial results will be posted here as they are collected.

Avon Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 16

Michael Bloomberg - 5

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 1

Tulsi Gabbard - 0

Amy Klobuchar - 0

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 11

Thomas Steyer - 0

Elizabeth Warren - 4

Marianne Williamson - 1

Andrew Yang - 0 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 48 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 59

No - 68

Carrabassett Valley Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 67

Michael Bloomberg - 16

Cory Booker - 1

Peter Buttigieg - 4

Tulsi Gabbard - 0

Amy Klobuchar - 2

Deval Patrick - 15

Bernard Sanders - 38

Thomas Steyer - 4

Elizabeth Warren - 12

Marianne Williamson - 0

Andrew Yang - 1 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 68 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 73

No - 260

Carthage Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 15

Michael Bloomberg - 7

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 0

Tulsi Gabbard - 2

Amy Klobuchar - 0

Deval Patrick - 1

Bernard Sanders - 7

Thomas Steyer - 1

Elizabeth Warren - 6

Marianne Williamson - 0

Andrew Yang - 0 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 41 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 58

No - 74

Chesterville Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 54

Michael Bloomberg - 15

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 2

Tulsi Gabbard - 1

Amy Klobuchar - 2

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 57

Thomas Steyer - 0

Elizabeth Warren - 14

Marianne Williamson - 0

Andrew Yang - 3 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 124 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 161

No - 218

Dallas Plantation Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 19

Michael Bloomberg - 9

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 0

Tulsi Gabbard - 0

Amy Klobuchar - 0

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 14

Thomas Steyer - 0

Elizabeth Warren - 1

Marianne Williamson - 0

Andrew Yang - 0 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 33 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 30

No - 72

Farmington Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 243

Michael Bloomberg - 75

Cory Booker - 2

Peter Buttigieg - 7

Tulsi Gabbard - 5

Amy Klobuchar - 8

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 517

Thomas Steyer - 0

Elizabeth Warren - 152

Marianne Williamson - 1

Andrew Yang - 4 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 489 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 608

No - 1415

Jay Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 233

Michael Bloomberg - 83

Cory Booker - 1

Peter Buttigieg - 10

Tulsi Gabbard - 11

Amy Klobuchar - 6

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 147

Thomas Steyer - 2

Elizabeth Warren - 55

Marianne Williamson - 1

Andrew Yang - 2 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 323 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 361

No - 774

Kingfield Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 47

Michael Bloomberg - 15

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 6

Tulsi Gabbard - 3

Amy Klobuchar - 1

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 53

Thomas Steyer - 0

Elizabeth Warren - 16

Marianne Williamson - 0

Andrew Yang - 1 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 155 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 151

No - 293

New Sharon Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 52

Michael Bloomberg - 17

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 0

Tulsi Gabbard - 2

Amy Klobuchar - 1

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 67

Thomas Steyer - 1

Elizabeth Warren - 20

Marianne Williamson - 0

Andrew Yang - 3 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 167 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 186

No - 267

New Vineyard Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 20

Michael Bloomberg - 10

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 0

Tulsi Gabbard - 2

Amy Klobuchar - 2

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 25

Thomas Steyer - 0

Elizabeth Warren - 7

Marianne Williamson - 1

Andrew Yang - 1 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 85 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 100

No - 114

Rangeley Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 34

Michael Bloomberg - 10

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 4

Tulsi Gabbard - 1

Amy Klobuchar - 5

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 26

Thomas Steyer - 1

Elizabeth Warren - 13

Marianne Williamson - 1

Andrew Yang - 1 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - N/A Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 133

No - 224

Rangeley Plantation Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 15

Michael Bloomberg - 3

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 0

Tulsi Gabbard - 0

Amy Klobuchar - 0

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 7

Thomas Steyer - 0

Elizabeth Warren - 0

Marianne Williamson - 0

Andrew Yang - 0 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 29 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 22

No - 52

Strong Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 42

Michael Bloomberg - 13

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 1

Tulsi Gabbard - 1

Amy Klobuchar - 0

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 46

Thomas Steyer - 0

Elizabeth Warren - 15

Marianne Williamson - 1

Andrew Yang - 3 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 198 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 190

No - 238

Weld Presidential Primary (Democrat)

Joseph Biden Jr. - 33

Michael Bloomberg - 6

Cory Booker - 0

Peter Buttigieg - 2

Tulsi Gabbard - 3

Amy Klobuchar - 4

Deval Patrick - 0

Bernard Sanders - 28

Thomas Steyer - 0

Elizabeth Warren - 2

Marianne Williamson - 0

Andrew Yang - 0 Presidential Primary (Republican)

Donald Trump - 58 Question 1: People's Veto on immunization exemptions

Yes - 76

No - 114