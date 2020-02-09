Waiting it out

When it snows, some just have to wait it out. Deer in Rangeley. (Jim Knox)
"Wow! It is snow!" A Gold Finch on Friday, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A dark-eyed junco waits the storm out, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Waxing gibbous moon over Farmington at sunset. (Steve Muise)
Waxing gibbous moon over Farmington at sunset, and a White Breasted Nuthatch (Steve Muise)
A dove. (Karen Dalot)
A woodpecker enjoying a snack. (Karen Dalot)
The moon. (Karen Dalot)
I was sitting in my den and took a photo of this female cardinal feeding sunflower seeds. (Jim Dwinal)
This male cardinal came to eat sunflower seeds after the female had eaten. (Jim Dwinal)
This photo was taken from Herrick Mountain road, north of Farmington. Sugarloaf Mountain is in the background. (Jim Dwinal)
Wilson Lake in winter. (Paige Plourde)
Wilson Lake fishing shack. (Paige Plourde)
Sunset tree. (Paige Plourde)
A blue jay and maple buds in Wilton. (Dennis York)
An early robin in Wilton. (Dennis York)
Deer in Weld. (Dennis York)
A hunting coyote in Wilton. (Dennis York)