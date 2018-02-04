Waiting to thaw

Mrs. Cardinal is wondering, Where is my mate in these cold temperatures? (Jane Knox)
A deer nipping brush in Weld. (Dennis York)
The Megunticook River from the other side. (Bernadette Harvell)
I think this red squirrel would like some gloves. (Dennis York)
Maybe the word is handsome rather then pretty? A European Starling, Wilton (Jim Knox)
A female cardinal. (Dennis York)
A partridge hiding in a brush pile. (Dennis York)
Got fish? A bold eagle looking over Wilson Lake; looking for someones catch of the day? (Jim Knox)
A gray squirrel keeps an eye on me. (Dennis York)
Fragile birches frozen over. (Jane Knox)
Not brave enough to take the plunge yet! (Jane Knox)
Two gray squirrels filling up at my bird feeder. (Dennis York)
Sometimes the birds near your feeder want more than your bird seed! A Sharp-Shinned Hawk. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
The Megunticook River flows into Camden Bay. The splashing created its own ice sculptures! (Bernadette Harvell)
Love is in the air. (Jane Naliboff)
Tom Turkey isn't wasting any time trying to attract a lady. (Jane Naliboff)
New snow in island woods. (Jane Naliboff)
Long Pond from Castle Island. (Jane Naliboff)
North Haven Ferry Terminal as dawn creeps in this morning. (Jane Naliboff)
Chickadee waiting to eat. (Jane Naliboff)
Dawn arriving at Brown's Boatyard next to the North Haven ferry terminal. (Jane Naliboff)
Junco roof jumping. (Jane Naliboff)
North Haven water view. (Jane Naliboff)
Seasonal mix, North Haven. (Jane Naliboff)