Walk and Wheel Path completed after three years of progress

FARMINGTON - A project that began in 2016 came to completion this summer, providing an accessible-to-all path around the perimeter of the W.G. Mallett School playground.

The path, a roughly 1/8 mile loop around the playground and fields of Mallett School, was part of the original design of the new building built in 2011 but was abandoned due to lack of finances.

"The idea really got dusted off when Doug [Dunlap] came," Principal Tracy Williams said.

Dunlap, a Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors member, revitalized fundraising efforts for the path three years ago when he was preparing to hike 221 miles along the John Muir Trail in Calif.

"I was trying to find a good purpose for my hike," Dunlap said.

Community members had the opportunity to sponsor Dunlap's hike and raised more than $3,000 for the project which was projected at costing a total of $9,000. Other funding efforts included a Special Projects grant through United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and a children's concert held at Mt. Blue Campus.

Around the same time it was brought to Williams' attention that the playground had limited options for students with mobility aids. The two needs seemed to go hand in hand resulting in the goal of the Walk and Wheel Path. The Fun For All committee was formed, consisting of parents, caregivers, educators and administrators focusing on making the playground more enjoyable for students with accessibility needs. In addition to the Walk and Wheel Path the committee has worked to bring a wider variety of playground equipment to the school, as well as a new wheelchair accessible gazebo to Cascade Brook School.

Williams said the new path also provides a safe, fenced in area for community members to use. Teachers have been utilizing it as well, incorporating math lessons with movement and fresh air.

"It's a great way for them to get more movement in during the day," Williams said.