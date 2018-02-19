Walton Mill’s Dam project to be presented Wednesday night

FARMINGTON - A public information meeting regarding the Atlantic Salmon Federation project at Walton's Mill Dam will be held Wednesday Feb. 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Farmington Community Center on Middle Street.

This is the fourth meeting that has taken place throughout the year-long project, providing community members with the details of the proposed project. Walton's Mill Dam, constructed in 1820, was flagged as a barrier in the migration route of the endangered Atlantic salmon by the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2009. The area is considered critical habitat for the quickly dwindling species and since being noted as such, the ASF has been working with the town to find a solution to the problem.

A feasibility report was offered to the town by Wright-Pierce Engineer Joseph McLean and ASF representative John Burrows, giving several options for the area including removing the dam completely or constructing a fish passage. The plan also included a proposal of design work for the surround park.

Wednesday night's meeting will focus on the final conceptual park plan that has been developed by the landscape architecture firm Richardson & Associates. Photo-renderings of the site under both a fish passage construction and dam removal scenario will also be presented along with a brief re-cap of the major conclusions from the Walton's Mill Dam Feasibility Report.

ASF's John Burrows will review ASF's draft financial proposal that was initially presented to the Town Selectmen in late January, and Town Manager Richard Davis will discuss the town process for evaluating the funding proposal and developing a timeline for bringing the issue to a vote.