Walton’s Mill Dam meeting Nov. 8

FARMINGTON - The Town of Farmington and the Atlantic Salmon Federation will hold the next Walton’s Mill Dam meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the downstairs room of the Farmington Community Center at 127 Middle Street.

Town Manager Dick Davis and ASF’s John Burrows will provide introductory comments and the bulk of the meeting will consist of two separate presentations and question & answer periods.

The first presentation will be an overview by Joseph McLean, an engineer with the firm Wright-Pierce. Mr. McLean will present data and initial findings from the field work and analysis that were conducted over the summer and fall. Information on Temple Stream’s bathymetry and hydrology will be presented, along with key findings related to hydropower potential of the dam and costs associated with both the fish passage construction and dam removal options.

A draft of the initial written report from Wright-Pierce will be available for public review and comment beginning Nov. 2. The draft report can be attained by contacting ASF’s John Burrows or the office of the Farmington Town Manager. We ask that all comments be submitted back in writing to Mr. Burrows by Monday, Nov. 27.

The second presentation that evening will be done by David Maynes, a landscape architect from the firm Richardson & Associates. Mr. Maynes will present different conceptual designs for improvements to the town park adjacent to the dam. These concepts were developed following a public design session held at the end of June and additional feedback provided over the summer. Community feedback on the park concepts is critical for steering the direction of the final park conceptual plan.

Following the meeting, the park concepts will be on display at the Farmington Town Office and the Farmington Community Center until Monday, Nov. 20. All comments should be submitted by then to Mr. Burrows.

For more information please contact:

Richard P. Davis, Farmington Town Manager

(207) 778-6538 RDavis@Farmington-Maine.org

John R.J. Burrows, ASF Director of New England Programs

(207) 725-2833 john@asf.comcastbiz.net