Walton’s Mill Dam: What about the eagle?

FARMINGTON - A panel of wildlife ecologists formed the basis of the second informational meeting regarding the Walton's Mill Dam on Wednesday evening, sharing information on the potential impacts of removing the dam for other species.

Temple Stream became a designated crucial habitat site for the endangered Atlantic Salmon in 2009, putting the the town in the position of needing to take action at the dam. The dam currently barricades the fish from migrating and needs to be addressed according to the Endangered Species Act. The town has two options which will be voted on next month, to either remove the dam completely or install a fish ladder.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation, an organization dedicated to the conservation of the fish, has offered to cover the cost of removing the dam, as well as the installation of a park, the installation of a couple of new culverts that feed into the stream and some funds for annual maintenance. The total cost of that project, estimated at $1.2 million, would be paid for by ASF.

The other option, the installation of the fish passage on the dam, would require repairs to the dam itself, a 20-foot-tall structure built in the early 19th century. Fixing the dam has been estimated to cost $350,000. That would increase the fishway option to an estimated total of $750,000, excluding ongoing maintenance costs of the fish ladder which the town would be responsible for. ASF representatives have said that while they may be able to help raise some funds to assist the town in the project, most of that money would need to be provided by Farmington.

Some residents have voiced opposition to the removal of the dam, mainly because of the significant change in the landscape that the removal would most likely bring, but also for nostalgic reasons considering the dam's history. Several town members at the meeting on Wednesday evening voiced concern for the other species that might be affected by the removal, such as the bald eagle that town members have reported seeing at the site.

"Anything you do to change an ecosystem will be detrimental to some species and beneficial to others. That's to be expected," Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Biologist Charles Hulsey said.

Hulsey went on to point out that the bald eagle is recovering rapidly from the endangered status it was at 40 years ago, and that for many water fowl and bird species in Maine, the ideal habitat is abundant.

"There's really not a need for help there," he said.

Other species, such as the large mouth bass, would most likely suffer with the removal of the dam due to the fact that they prefer warmer waters, but ultimately the river and surrounding area would be returned to its original state. Biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services William Bennett said that most likely within a year the area would be recovered to its natural state.

"The river will find its equilibrium and the flood plain will revegetate fairly quickly," Bennett said.

Bennett added that it would not only be the salmon that benefit from dam removal, but nearly all fish would be able to move freely, allowing them to grow larger. A fish ladder, in comparison, is specifically designed to help the salmon and not any other species. They also only see about 85 percent of the salmon successfully managing the ladder according to River Restoration Director of the Nature Conservancy of Maine Jeremy Bell.

"There's no guarantee we'll get salmon back, but if they can't get to their native streams then it's guaranteed they won't come back," Bell said.

The third and final informational meeting will be held Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Recreation Department and will discuss experiences of other dam removal projects in Maine and what impacts the removal of the Walton’s Mill Dam and associated park enhancements could have for the town's community, recreation and tourism.