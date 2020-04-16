Warden pilot locates stranded anglers

PARKERTOWN TOWNSHIP – A Maine Game Warden pilot located three missing anglers Thursday morning after the trio spent Wednesday night in their vehicle after it got stuck on the Lincoln Pond Road near Azischos Lake, northwest of Rangeley.

According to Mark Latti, communications director for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, three individuals were reported being overdue by family members Thursday morning after they failed to return home from a fishing trip. Samuel Luebbert, Jessica Haskell, and Chad Mason, all 23 and from Portland, traveled to the area for a day of fishing, Latti said, but their four-wheel drive vehicle got stuck on an unplowed portion of the Lincoln Pond Road.

Family were unable to contact them with cell phones and Game Wardens, Rangeley police and fire, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol personnel began searching the area Thursday morning. Warden Chief Pilot Jeff Beach located the vehicle at 11 a.m. from the air and Warden Mike Pierre and four U.S. Border Patrol agents rode snowmobiles and one truck to the location to free the stuck vehicle with a winch.

Luebbert, Haskell and Mason were in good health after spending the night in the vehicle, Latti said, and were able to drive back to Portland Thursday.