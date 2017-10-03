Wardens seek information regarding dumped moose

COPLIN PLANTATION - Game wardens are seeking information regarding a large vehicle that struck a moose on the Kennebago Road this weekend, believing the animal was dragged miles and dumped off a bridge.

According to a statement released by Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service, wardens received a call about the dead moose Saturday, Sept. 30. Their investigation indicated that the moose was struck by a vehicle on the Kennebago Road in Coplin Plantation and dragged more than two miles before being dumped off the bridge.

The involved vehicle is believed to be a full-size pickup truck or a SUV that may show front end damage. Wardens are seeking any information that may be helpful in identifying the parties involved. Those with information are being asked to call Augusta Public Safety Dispatch at (207) 624-7076.