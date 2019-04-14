Warm days, open water

Reflections are back! There's open water on the Vienna Mill Pond and a variety of water fowl including geese, wood ducks, ring neck ducks, mallards, and hooded mergansers are taking advantage of it while they wait for larger lakes and ponds to open up. It could be a long wait. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Canada geese daybreak flyover. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Goose's ice-cold morning dip in the Mill Pond. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Indoor spring garden because we're all tired of snow. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Common Redpoll (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Female Downy Woodpecker (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Male goldfinch in the snack bar after the long, hard winter. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Who Me? (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Red eating breakfast in the snack bar. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Deer in Carthage. (Photo by Dennis York)
Loving the new grass! (Photo by Dennis York)
A windmill and whitetails in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Winter's last hurrah? Farmington. (Photo by Joe Hall)
In Farmington. (Photo by Joe Hall)
Morning fire in Farmington. (Photo by Joe Hall)
Fox sparrow puffed up against the cold in Farmington. (Photo by Joe Hall)
Nuthatch city limits in Farmington. (Photo by Joe Hall)
Cool camouflage in Farmington. (Photo by Joe Hall)
Sparrow trying to find his way through the new fallen snow. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Babies still need to be fed. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Finch showing of his new color. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Fluffed up, not fat, to insulate the body. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Red Cardinal waiting for the arrival of his mate. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Black-capped Chickadee excavating a nesting site, Whistle Stop Trail, West Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Golden Crowned Kinglet, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Mass. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Golden Crowned Kinglet, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Mass. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Many thanks for the generosity of our local contributing photographers. To Steven Muise: Fascinating photos of the golden crowned kinglets. Winter Wonder by Bernd Heinrich provides info about their survival in harsh Maine winter.
I think the bird identified as a Fox Sparrow, is in fact, a Song Sparrow
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Song_Sparrow/overview
The House Finch pair - male and female are both adults. (The ones perched on a branch, bills open.)
Thank you Audrey, I haven’t read that yet, but had the pleasure of hearing Bernd speak about this last year at the Waterville Opera House. I will read it now!