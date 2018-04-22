Warm weather arrives

Great Blue herons have returned to Vienna waters. (Jane Naliboff)
Up close and personal with a great blue heron. (Jane Naliboff)
Common Merganser pair flies over the Mill Pond in Vienna (Jane Naliboff)
Ringneck ducks fly over Belgrade Stream. (Jane Naliboff)
Northern Harrier (f) flying over Messalonskee Lake. (Jane Naliboff)
Palm Warbler, Belgrade. (Jane Naliboff)
Dressed for success. (Jane Naliboff)
Goose friends (Jane Naliboff)
Ringneck duck, Belgrade. (Jane Naliboff)
A saw whet owl in Weld (Photo by Lynn Jennings)
The sun, warming up Rangeley. (Photo by Jane Knox)
This male Eider has come back with his mate (they mate for life) and is about to set up a new family, nesting along inlet waterways. (Photo by Jane Knox)
A male Eider duck decorates southern Maine ways. (Photo by Jane Knox)
A deer keeps an eye on me in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
At 14 days their eyes are open and they can hop. (Photo by Dennis York)
Easter Babies are 14 days old. (Photo by Dennis York)
A duck sucking muck in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
A peeking porcupine in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
A Grackle (Photo by Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
It is magic! This finch is turning birdseed into gold! (Photo by Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
A Glossy Ibis show! Showing off their nice coat of feathers in the Scarborough Marsh. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Glossy Ibis takes a right on the way to landing on Scarborough Marsh. (Photo by Jim Knox)
The change of the seasons; cool snowy days to cool rain and high Streams. A transition to warmer days we hope? (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Song Sparrow stops and strikes up a pose in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Tufted Titmouse looks for the lawn that now is snow again in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Mosher Hill Waterfalls in Farmington is one of nature's beauties. It is about 10 miles from Main Street in Farmington. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
The clouds are the story over Wilson Lake. (Photo by Wendy Barrett)
A postcard from Wilton, Maine. (Photo by Wendy Barrett)
Open water on Lake Minnehonk - and the Loons are back! (Photo by Nancy Prince)
A Bald Eagle on watch in Caribou. (Photo by Jennifer Ellsworth)
A bright start to the day in Caribou. (Photo by Jennifer Ellsworth)
A cloudy but still colorful sunrise in Caribou. (Photo by Jennifer Ellsworth)