Warmer mornings

Purple sunrise on a warmer Spring morning. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Red Squirrel enjoying its Easter seeds. (Jane Naliboff)
Old snow fence. (Darlene Power)
Gander Goose standing on one leg to keep watch over his resting mate. Such good guy.(Jane Naliboff)
Glowing sky (sunrise). (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Downy woodpecker sticking out his tongue, possibly at me. (Jane Naliboff)
The finches are already fighting over who's turn it is to gather nest building materials. (Jane Naliboff)
Castle Island. (Darlene Power)
A dove sitting in the sun. Weld (Dennis York)
Tannery Brook. (Darlene Power)
A white breasted nuthatch holds on to a piece of suet before flying off to hide it in the bark of a nearby tree for later. (Jane Naliboff)
A female cardinal showing off her spring hairdo. Wilton (Dennis York)
Hooded mergansers, this is a male, have arrived in the open water on the Mill Pond in Vienna. (Jane Naliboff)
Chickens eagerly awaiting for spring. (Darlene Power)
Duck sunning by the dam in Belgrade. (Darlene Power)
A chipmunk looking for signs of spring. Weld (Dennis York)
Easter Bunnymunk (Jane Naliboff)
I ate my whole chocolate bunny. (Jane Naliboff)
Always wash your hands and face before eating. (Jane Naliboff)
Chipmunk dries its face with clean little paws. (Jane Naliboff)
Once again you all have done great. I'm sure this time of year, Summer, & Fall you will certainly make us all really enjoy all your pictures. We all really enjoy the pictures you all for us. Thank you so much, I really look forward to all the pictures you add. You all do a magnificent job. Thanks again ;-)