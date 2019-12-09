Warming Center will open for the season next month

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Warming Center will resume their seasonal hours next month, offering their regular line up of coffee, tea, snacks, games and an opportunity to socialize.

The Warming Center is hosted at the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church on Academy Street, St. Joseph's Parish on Middle Street and Old South Congregational Church on Main Street. All Warming Centersare open to the public. Participants will have a chance to mingle and chat before lunch is served at noon with dessert to follow. The offering is free but donations are welcome.

Anyone with a talent or skill to share with the group is welcome to do so. Childcare and adult daycare is not available at this time. Public transportation is available through Western Maine Transportation Services by calling 1-800-393-9335.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesdays at Henderson- January 7, 14, 21, 28 and February 4 and 11. Call 778-2163 if you wish to donate food.

Tuesdays at St. Joseph’s February 18 and 25 and March 3, 10, 17, 24. Call 778-2778 for more information or to volunteer mmartin@myfairpoint.net

Thursdays at Old South January 9, 16, 23, and 30 and February 6, 13, 20, 27 Call 778-0424 for more information or to volunteer call 645-2884.

For weather related cancellations listen to WKTJ-FM 99.3. If schools are cancelled, the Warming Center will be cancelled, too. For any questions, please call 778-2163.