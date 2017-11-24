Warrants issued after man allegedly flees traffic stop on Thanksgiving

CHESTERVILLE - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an Albany Township man this weekend, after he allegedly fled from a Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Deputy Derrick Doucette stopped a black Saturn sedan on Route 156 near the intersection with the Vienna Road in Chesterville at approximately 12:49 p.m. on Nov. 23 for a traffic violation. The male operator did not provide a driver's license, Nichols said, and gave the name Dale Thompson.

Doucette utilized his computer and was able to identify the driver as Devin Leonard, 25 of Albany Township, accessing photos from a previous Franklin County arrest to confirm that identity. Leonard reportedly had 18 license suspensions as well as an active warrant for unpaid fines.

Doucette approached the driver and called him by his actual name, Nichols said, at which point Leonard sped away in his vehicle down the Vienna Road towards Vienna. Doucette pursued for a short period of time but then broke off the chase.

Additional warrants have been issued for Leonard, including eluding an officer, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of failing to stop for an officer, driving to endanger, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and failing to give correct information.

Anyone with information about Leonard or his vehicle, a black, two-door Saturn sedan with a red hood, is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 778-2680 or via Facebook.