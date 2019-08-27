Washington Township man arrested on trafficking charge

WILTON - A Washington Township man has been charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs, after state and federal officials intercepted packages allegedly containing more than 2 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Robin Cobb, 46 of Washington Township, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, as part of a Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigation that began with information provided by the Farmington Police Department.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County court, MDEA began investigating Cobb after FPD contacted the agency about the Washington Township man reportedly selling meth. A confidential informant provided additional information, specifically that he or she was selling meth for Cobb and that Cobb was receiving the drugs through the mail.

In August, MDEA was notified by the post office that Cobb had a package originating from Chino, Calif. that was set for delivery. MDEA notified an United States Postal Service inspector who had the package moved to a different facility for further investigation. A second package was likewise diverted a few days later and a Maine State Police dog brought in by the USPS inspector indicated that the packages could contain illegal narcotics.

A USPS inspector was granted a federal search warrant for the two packages, which were opened to reportedly reveal a combined 2,038 grams of white powder which tested positive for meth.

Cobb was then contacted and told his packages were available at the Wilton Post Office. When he arrived to pick up the packages, Cobb was taken into custody by MDEA and USPS inspectors. According to the affidavit, Cobb told police that the packages were his and that they contained Isopropylbenzylamine, a legal substance that he used to clean vehicle headlights.

Cobb was then arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. While he was being booked, Cobb reportedly said to "tell Crandall" - the MDEA's northern commander - "you guys finally got me."

Bail was later set at $30,000 for Cobb, with no third party bail allowed. The bail also includes conditions of no use or possession of illegal drugs with random search and test for same.