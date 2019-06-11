Franklin Countys First News

Washout closes Route 4 in Phillips

June 11, 2019

This picture, taken by Dana Dudley, shows the intersection of Route 4 and the Dill Road. Water can be seen eating away at the roadway. (Photo by Dana Dudley)

PHILLIPS - Route 4 is closed this afternoon, after heavy rain caused a washout.

According to the Franklin County Regional Communications Center, Route 4 has been closed on Blake Hill, near the intersection with Pinkham Hill Road. Water is currently washing over the road.

All traffic is being asked to divert around the area using Salem Road, Reeds Mills Road and Toothaker Pond Road.

Phillips Fire Department is on the scene. Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and Maine Department of Transportation have been notified.

