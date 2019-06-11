Washout closes Route 4 in Phillips

PHILLIPS - Route 4 is closed this afternoon, after heavy rain caused a washout.

According to the Franklin County Regional Communications Center, Route 4 has been closed on Blake Hill, near the intersection with Pinkham Hill Road. Water is currently washing over the road.

All traffic is being asked to divert around the area using Salem Road, Reeds Mills Road and Toothaker Pond Road.

Phillips Fire Department is on the scene. Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and Maine Department of Transportation have been notified.