Water department looks ahead following completion of reservoir project

FARMINGTON - A $2.8 million project to replace a 5 million gallon reservoir on Powder-house Hill is the latest improvement to the Farmington Village Corporation's infrastructure, with the water department reporting successful completion of the project.

The Farmington Village Corporation - also known as the Farmington Water Department - is a quasi-municipal entity that incorporated in 1912 as a successor to the Farmington Water Company, which began serving customers in 1892. The department is overseen by three elected assessors: James Andrews, Louise McCleery and Paul Hersey. There are roughly 1,600 accounts with the department, including major employers like Franklin Memorial Hospital and the University of Maine at Farmington.

The department's primary water storage facility was a 5 million gallon earthen reservoir that was constructed in 1933 and re-lined in 1978. It was located on Powder-house Hill, above downtown Farmington, and while it was once fed from Varnum Pond, it is now supported with a system of wells.

In the summer of 2017, Dirigo Engineering of Fairfield inspected the reservoir and found a series of issues, ranging from issues with the liner and floating synthetic cover; to the large size of the reservoir, which the engineers felt could lead to water quality degradation; to the undersized outlet pipe that could restrict the availability of water during a major fire.

The department planned the installation of a smaller reservoir - 2.5 million gallons instead of 5 million - and one encased in concrete rather than a more delicate membrane. DN Tanks of Wakefield, Mass. was awarded the bid as the project contractor, but a number of local companies were used throughout the project, providing lumber, concrete and earth-working services.

"Everyone did their job and it worked out very well," Superintendent Tom Holt said. The project was completed at the end of 2018, with the reservoir now surrounded by fencing and grass fields.

The life expectancy of the new reservoir is 100 years, according to Holt. The 10-inch outlet pipe was replaced with a 16-inch version that allows for larger amounts of water to be transported more quickly, addressing one of Holt's top concerns, which is fire protection.

Much of the project cost was covered by a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, with $296,000 funded out of grant money. The debt service is being paid by the users: the minimum quarterly fee, 1,200 cubic feet of usage, went from $48 to $60.20 in the fourth quarter of 2018, while the cost of usage beyond the minimum also increased by 25 percent.

Holt and the other department employees were nervous about the scope and cost of the project - he said that the staff worked hard to save money in their day-to-day operations. But the department's office manager, Mary Farrell, reported few complaints about the increase had reached the office since the increases went into effect.

Following the completion of the reservoir project, Holt said that there aren't any major improvements on the horizon. The department is always replacing pipes and working on issues; they coordinate with the town of Farmington and Maine Department of Transportation to try and minimize issues such as the digging up of pavement.

Anyone with questions regarding the reservoir project or the Farmington Village Corporation can contact the department at 778-4777 or by emailing farmingtonwd@gwi.net. Business hours at the High Street location are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.