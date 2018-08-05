Water ski show team performs on Wilson Lake

WILTON - For only the second time in the last 28 years of Blueberry Festival history, organizer Shannon Smith made the call to cancel a majority of the day's events due to persistent, and at times heavy, rainfall. The annual parade, reportedly the longest parade in the state, was one of the only events to remain on schedule.

"It was very wet. But I was very pleased with the amount of people that showed up. It overwhelmed me really because it down poured on us and the parade still went on for an hour and fifteen minutes," Smith said.

Smith has been the lead organizer of the festival for nearly 30 years, only canceling on the year of the Bicentennial. Smith said last year's fireworks had to be canceled due to weather as well, but the rest of the events still took place.

Despite a postponement in the scheduled fireworks, Saturday evening cleared to bright skies just in time for the tricks of Maine Attraction water ski show team. Hundreds of spectators lined Lake Road for the show as the costumed-team performed flips, jumps and pyramids to the sounds of Christmas carols over loud speakers. Smith said she knew she wanted to bring the team to Wilton after hearing about their Christmas-themed performance- fitting for the theme of the festival.

The fireworks will take place on Sunday, August 5 around 8:45 p.m.