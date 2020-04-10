Weather cancellations for April 10 storm

Several inches of heavy snow fell last night, bringing down tree limbs and power lines across the county. A listing of cancellations and postponements due today’s storm can be seen here. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Meal services for RSU 73 students have been cancelled due to the storm.

Due to power outages and road conditions, all RSU 9 services will be cancelled today, including remote learning and food delivery.

All University Credit Union branches will be closed today, April 10, due to the weather.

The Farmington Town Office is closed today, April 10.

With hazardous driving conditions and widespread power outages resulting from yesterday’s snow storm, Governor Janet Mills closed Maine State Government offices for today, Friday, April 10. Offices will reopen Monday.

“With heavy, wet snow causing dangerous driving conditions and power outages, I am closing State government offices,” said Mills. “I thank all Maine people for rising to the new challenge of a spring snowstorm in the middle of a pandemic by staying at home and traveling only when absolutely necessary so our first responders and road crews can work safely.”