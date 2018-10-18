Weeks Mills Road closed with downed trees, lines

FARMINGTON - Another day of high winds resulted in more downed lines in Franklin County Thursday, closing the Weeks Mills Road.

Fire responders put up barricades to block off the intersection with Route 43 down to the Hardy Farm, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Hardy said, after the second day of high winds in a week dropped trees and lines across the road. The road will remain closed until the lines can be removed.

While downtown Farmington lost power for roughly an hour Thursday morning, Central Maine Power was reporting fewer than 200 outages in the county by mid-afternoon.

Tuesday, powerful winds resulted in thousands of Mainers losing power, including the MSAD 58 schools in Franklin County. The Wilton Transfer Station was also forced to close for two days due to downed poles and trees.