Welcomed colors

Hooded Merganser male. Jay. (Joe Hall)
Hooded Merganser female. Jay. (Joe Hall)
Nuthatch. Farmington. (Joe Hall)
Mother goose protecting her nest. (Dennis York)
The first moose I have seen this Spring. (Dennis York)
A closer look at a moose. (Dennis York)
A Flicker on deck. (Dennis York)
Advertising for Angus! (Jane Knox)
Alike but all different! (Jane Knox)
After winter's grey and white now so many bright colors of spring, at last! (Jane Knox)
This little guy is oh so bold but timid at the same time. A good combination to learn from. (Jane Knox)
Pansy. (Jane Knox)
Dogwood blossom. (Jane Knox)
Giving a listen, female purple finch. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Miss Spider's been hard at work in the lilac bush. Spring's here! (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Phoebe drawing my attention away from her nest. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
White breasted nuthatch, Chesterville. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Male hooded mergansar, Chesterville. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Female hooded mergansar, Chesterville. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Female common mergansar, Vienna. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Osprey closed. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Osprey open. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Nesting osprey staring down the barrel of my lens. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Back view of a female yellow shafted flicker. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Female yellow shafted flicker resting on an osprey perch in Kents Hill. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Super finch lift off. (Jane Naliboff)
A little fiber for your Sunday morning? Moose in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
That color of gold always stands out. A Gold Finch, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
On rat patrol; a red-tailed hawk about to make a hit on a rat. Farmington. (Jim Knox)
A Pied-Billed Grebe in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A helping hand! A female common red poll sits on a game camera, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A young deer shows that even though it's been a hard winter, this deer stood the test of time, North Jay. (Jim Knox)
Birch flowering under welcome cobalt blue sky, Farmington. (Steve Muise)
Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Whistle Stop Trail, Farmington. (Steve Muise)