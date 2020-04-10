Welcoming Larry Lord home

FARMINGTON - Residents lined the downtown streets Friday afternoon - six feet apart, many carrying flags or signs and some wearing masks. They applauded and cheered as an escort of police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances escorted Larry Lord home.

Lord, 62 of Jay, was the maintenance supervisor for LEAP Inc. who evacuated the Farmington Falls Road office building of a dozen fellow employees on the morning of Sept. 16, 2019 prior to an explosion that leveled the building. Lord was in the building with members of Farmington Fire Rescue when it exploded. Capt. Michael Bell was killed and Lord and several firefighters were badly injured in the blast. Lord was the last person injured in the explosion to be discharged from a hospital.

The State Police Honor Guard, NorthStar EMS, local law enforcement and fire departments from across the state took part in an escort for the ambulance transporting Lord from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, Mass. to his home in Jay.

"This is great news for the town of Farmington and for the State of Maine," Governor Janet Mills said in a statement released Thursday night. "On behalf of the people of Maine, it is my honor to say to Larry Lord: welcome home. Your heroism on that tragic day, as well as your perseverance every day since, is a reminder during this difficult time that, with courage and kindness like yours, we can and will overcome. I know the journey ahead will be difficult, but may the love of your friends, family, and the people of Maine continue to provide you comfort as you heal."

In a statement also released Thursday, Lord's wife, Sandy Lord, said that Larry Lord's family was happy and grateful to bring him home. She also thanked healthcare professionals at Massachusetts General Hospital and Spaulding, as well as first responders in the Farmington area and Lord's friends and family.

"In Larry’s mind the real heroes are the entire Farmington community, especially the many firefighters who paid a heavy price and Captain Michael Bell who gave his life," Sandy Lord said.

The family has asked for privacy after Lord's return.