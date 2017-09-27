Weld man charged with endangering child as police investigate unattended death of adult

WELD - Police are investigating a death in Weld that occurred early Tuesday morning, with one man charged for endangering the welfare of a child allegedly left in a room with illegal drugs and used syringes.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steven Lowell, Elspeth Donnelly, 29, currently of Weld and previously of Haverhill, Mass., was pronounced dead at Rumford Hospital in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 26. FCSO was notified of the unattended death at 4 a.m. that morning; the precise cause of Donnelly’s death remains under investigation.

Donnelly was transported to Rumford Hospital by her boyfriend, Ian Klanfer, 35 of Weld, and Eric Boncore, 42 of Weld. FCSO and Maine State Police personnel traveled to their Weld residence and located Donnelly’s three-year-old child sleeping, along and unattended inside a room. Another couple visiting from Texas was asleep in an upstairs bedroom, but were reportedly unaware that the other adults had left the residence.

Acting upon a search warrant, police located “numerous prescription and illicit drugs as well as used syringes,” Lowell said in a report released Wednesday, in the same room the three-year-old was sleeping in. As a result of the investigation, police say, Klanfer was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

The investigation into Donnelly’s death is ongoing and additional charges are believed to be pending.