Weld residents approve tractor purchase, raise town employee wages

WELD - Following elections on Friday, the March 3 annual meeting brought residents to the Town Hall for discussion and voting on a 23 article warrant.

Chair of the board, Thomas Skolfield, was reelected to his seat for another three years with 47 votes, beating his contender Anne Halloway who received 27 votes. Kelly Hutchinson was reelected as Road Commissioner with 49 votes and will serve another three years. Planning board member Nancy Stowell was also reelected for another five-year seat with 72 votes. According to town clerk Carol Cochran, 77 residents cast votes.

Few articles of the warrant were amended by town members, with most of those in attendance vying to take the recommendations of the selectmen.

Article 3, which outlined the wages of 21 town positions, saw minor changes of increased pay rates due to a passed motion by community members. The positions of equipment mechanic, grader operator, tractor driver and truck driver were all increased from $12 per hour to $14, and the town treasurer rate was amended from $13 to $15 per hour.

The increase in the treasurer's wages also affected article 4, which originally asked voters to raise and appropriate $197,357 for general government expenses. Of that amount, $130,000 was to be appropriated from surplus and $33,944 from the town office/post office lease agreement, leaving $33,413 to be raised. The latter was amended to include the new pay rate of the treasurer, bringing the amount raised to $34,973 and the total amount to $198,917.

Residents voted to authorize Road Commissioner Hutchinson and the Board of Selectmen to solicit bids for the purchase of a new town tractor. The current tractor, according to Hutchinson, is 19 years old and no longer reliable. The machine was recently assessed for a trade in value, which came in as lower than the estimated amount for repairs.

The article also asked voters to allow the board to use all but $10,000 of the available Public Works equipment funds. After today's meeting the account will have a balance of $47,600, meaning the board and Hutchinson were approved to use $37,600 of those funds toward the new tractor. That number, along with a trade-in estimate of between $11,000 and $17,000 would be applied to the new tractor, and the remaining balance would be financed.

The $646,433 raised and appropriated by voters saw only a 6.9 percent, or $41,742, increase from last year's total of $604,691.