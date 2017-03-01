Weld to talk wells, roofs and marijuana at annual town meeting

WELD - Local residents will gather this Saturday to discuss a potential $40,000 increase in the town’s budget, including funds to dig a public well, improve a garage and replace the town office's roof.

Prior to Saturday's meeting, elections for town office positions will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of the Town Office on Friday, March 3. Seeking reelection for a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen is Benjamin Hout who has held the seat for the past year. A five-year position on the planning board is being run for by Naomi Doughty. There are no candidates for the open seat on the RSU 9 school board.

The town meeting begins Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Additions to this year’s budget include the proposal to dig a public well at the town hall, as well as renovations to two town-owned buildings.

“If we ever had another water shortage like we did this summer, people would have access to free, portable water,” Selectman Benjamin Hout said.

The garage on Mill Street which was recently bought by the town requires repairs for safety reasons that could cost up to $5,000. The largest added expense, according to Hout, would be the replacement of the Town Hall roof.

A special meeting earlier this year which put into effect a moratorium on the retail sale of marijuana has been largely made redundant by the state’s ongoing debate about the issue. Up for discussion at the meeting will be whether or not to leave the moratorium in place, or to rescind or amend it.

Residents are also asked to partake in a conversation regarding the war memorial at the public library. The question is being raised of whether or not to move the memorial to the town hall, where it would be on town property. Where it stands now is not town property so the town can not have any say in the care of the memorial.