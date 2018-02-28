Weld town meeting to discuss roof, loader

WELD - Saturday, March 3 will bring residents to the Town Hall at 17 School Street for the annual meeting, set to begin at 10 a.m.

According to town officials, the budget is likely to see little change, with notable warrant items including $35,000 in roof repairs for hall/post office and a request for a front end loader by Road Commissioner Kelly Hutchinson. If the request is approved by voters, the town will put the purchase out to bid.

In addition to the tractor request, Hutchinson will also be running for reelection this year, seeking to fill another three-year term.

Others up for reelection are Nancy Stowell for a five-year seat on the planning board and Tom Scoffield for a three-year spot as selectman. Resident Anne Halloway will be contending Scoffield for the opening on the board.

Elections for the positions will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of the Town Office on Friday, March 2.