Western Maine Behavioral Health bringing services to clients across Franklin County

WILTON - It is a common occurrence, throughout Franklin County, western Maine and much of the country. It's the middle of the night and someone needs help.

Maybe they've been receiving services for years, or maybe it's the first time. Sometimes the call for help takes the form of a threat to self-harm. It may be made to a 9-1-1 dispatcher, a school counselor or the state hotline. That number, (888) 568-1112, is a state-maintained crisis hotline designed for a wide variety of mental or behavioral health emergencies.

In Franklin County, if you call that number, Western Maine Behavioral Health is who shows up.

Founded in October 2017, the company is, as of April 1, Franklin County's mobile community crisis provider, taking over those services from Evergreen Behavioral Services. Based out of the Bass-Wilson Building in Wilton, they arrive ready to assess the subject's needs, prescribe or help coordinate ongoing services and organize a crisis plan.

"Basically, it's an emergency service for mental health," WMBH co-owner Bert Poisson said. "We come to them."

Bert Poisson and co-owner and wife Michelle Poisson have a combined 30-plus years in the field of mental health; Michelle Poisson estimated that between both of their careers they had either provided or supervised practically every possible service. Their burgeoning business employs roughly 10 people, plus a number of counselors on a part-time basis, and is in the process of expanding within the Bass-Wilson Building.

"It's still not going to be big enough," Michelle Poisson said. Another round of expansion may be necessary this summer.

As the contractual mobile health responder, WMBH needs to respond within an hour of receiving a call, no matter what time it may be. Bert Poisson recalled one day that required him to travel from New Sharon to Stratton, then back to New Sharon and over to Industry to meet with people that needed help. In the first month, they met repeatedly with roughly 25 clients as part of the mobile portion of their business.

If the person in crisis, or anyone else, faces an imminent threat of harm, the Poissons said, then people should call 9-1-1. The state's crisis hotline, at (888) 568-1112, is the preferred contact number in other situations. The Poissons also work with the dispatcher center and local law enforcement agencies to coordinate services. The mobile crisis services are paid for by a combination for private insurance, MaineCare and grants for the uninsured. WMBH also maintains walk-in hours at their Wilton location, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They have a memorandum of understanding with Regional School Unit 9 to provide outpatient therapy and expect to go in to the Rangeley-area school next. Roughly half of their approximately 100 clients are tied to the schools.

In addition to mobile crisis response and outpatient services, WMBH offers dialectical behavioral therapy, a treatment that helps participants learn new skills and strategies to enjoy day-to-day life, such as emotional regulation and interpersonal skills. They also handle case management, which Adult Program Director Amanda Smith described as a providing clients with a single point person for coordinating services from different providers and helping guide the client through their different options.

Mental and behavioral health services have been a topic of recent discussion throughout western Maine, whether the context is the schools, the justice system or the social safety net. Locally, Smith said she saw transportation and housing as two of the biggest needs facing those seeking services, as well as a lack of service providers.

The Poissons hope to combat employee burn out - a constant issue in the field of mental health service - by offering additional support to staff, like more time off and taking on some of the hardest jobs themselves. The Poissons, for example, are the ones who provide the 24-hour mobile health service, so their employees aren't getting woken up in the middle of the night. They believe that their employee engagement will trickle down to the clients.

In many ways, it's also a family-run and staffed business. The Poissons are co-owners, and their team crisis lead is Dorine Wright, Bert Poisson's sister. Their daughter, a psychology major, is providing office help, while their son, currently doing social work at University of Southern Maine, will be working with WMBH this summer.

Western Maine Behavioral Health can be contacted at 500-1927 or through their website. The state crisis line is (888) 568-1112.